Aamazon

Ex-Amazon Manager Says She Scoured Applicants’ Social Media to See Race, Gender

Lisa McCarrick is suing the giant online retailer, claiming she was fired after raising concerns about using prospective hires' social media to figure out their race and gender

AMAZON packages on a conveyor belt
Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A former Amazon manager alleges that her supervisor made her scour the social media accounts of applicants to determine their race and gender, and then fired her when she complained, NBC News reports.

Lisa McCarrick filed a lawsuit against an Amazon unit on Monday in the Superior Court of California, Alameda County, claiming retaliation, wrongful termination, failure to prevent discrimination and violation of the state's labor code.

The 38-year-old, who lives in Rocklin, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento, is also suing for violation of the state's Equal Pay Act, alleging that she made significantly less than her male colleagues although they were doing similar work.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 hours ago

How Deadly Is New Coronavirus? It’s Still Too Early to Tell

Wisconsin 2 hours ago

7 Dead, Including Shooter, at Molson Coors Brewing Co. in Milwaukee: Report

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

AamazonCalifornia
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us