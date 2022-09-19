Ex-Celtic Tremont Waters Shares Impression of New Teammate, Phenom Victor Wembanyama

Ex-Celtics guard has a new teammate in phenom Victor Wembanyama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Plenty of eyes will be on 7-foot-3 sensation Victor Wembanyama this season. And Tremont Waters will have a front-row seat.

The former Boston Celtics guard signed in July with Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, the highest-tier basketball league in France. Among Waters' new teammates is Wembanyama, who at age 18 is already considered the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft class.

Wembanyama will make his highly-anticipated debut for Metropolitans 92 on Friday. Waters, who has spent nearly two months as Wembanyama's new teammate and projects as the team's starting point guard, joined Chris Forsberg on a new Celtics Talk Podcast to share what has impressed him the most about the French phenom.

Celtics Talk: Former Celtic Tremont Waters on playing with future NBA top pick Victor Wembanyama | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Obviously Vic is a once-in-a-lifetime talent," Waters said. "He's great. And the most impressive thing to me is that he's very humble. You don't see guys in that position at such a young age be so humble.

"He's very humble, he takes pictures after games, he's always smiling and enjoying his journey. To be able to come here and play alongside him and be able to grow and help him along his journey is going to be a wonderful experience."

There's immense hype around Wembanyama, who's already being hailed as a taller version of Kevin Durant. He earned the LNB Pro A's "Best Young Player" award in both 2021 and 2022, and his highlight videos have hundreds of thousands of views. So, it's encouraging to hear from Waters that Wembanyama isn't letting the hype go to his head.

Coincidentally, Waters knows a thing or two about having extremely tall teammates: The Celtics' 2019 second-round draft pick (No. 51 overall) spent two seasons with the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall in Boston.

Waters has bounced around since leaving the Celtics, spending time with Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers before joining Puerto Rico's Gigantes de Carolina in March 2022. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Summer League before linking up with Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in Paris.

To hear more from Waters on how he's adjusting to life in France and his biggest takeaways from his Celtics tenure, subscribe to the Celtics Talk Podcast or watch on YouTube below.