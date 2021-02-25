Capitol Riot

Ex-Girlfriend Leads FBI to Capitol Riot Suspect Who Called Her a ‘Moron' in a Text: Feds

The Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, man was placed under house arrest until trial

A woman turned in her ex-boyfriend to the FBI after he took a break during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to berate her in a text message, authorities said.

According to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Christopher Dillon, Richard Michetti's one-time girlfriend gave authorities a series of texts that led to his arrest, including a 4:26 p.m. missive that read, "If you can't see the election was stolen, you're a moron."

The Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, man appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday and was placed under house arrest until trial.

