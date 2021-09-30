I-93

Ex-Mass. State Trooper Charged With Kicking Driver's Head During 2019 Traffic Stop

The trooper "raised his right foot and kicked the driver in the back of the head while wearing his Massachusetts State Police issued boots," prosecutors wrote in a statement

By Asher Klein

A former Massachusetts State Police trooper is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, officials said Thursday.

Paul Conneely was indicted by a grand jury in Suffolk County Thursday and will be in court to face the charge on Oct. 29, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office announced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State police referred prosecutors to the case, in which Conneely's car and a suspected stolen vehicle crashed during a traffic stop on Feb. 22, 2019, prosecutors said.

After Conneely helped to handcuff the driver -- who'd gotten out of the vehicle with his hands up, laid on the ground and placed his hands behind his back -- the trooper "raised his right foot and kicked the driver in the back of the head while wearing his Massachusetts State Police issued boots," prosecutors wrote in a statement.

U.S. & World

Congress 4 hours ago

With Infrastructure Vote in Limbo, Pelosi Pushes Ahead for $3.5T Deal

Congress 12 hours ago

Congress Passes Bill to Avert Partial Government Shutdown

It wasn't immediately clear if Conneely, a 51-year-old from Boston, had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The driver wasn't identified and prosecutors didn't share his condition after the incident. Nor did prosecutors say when Conneely left the force; The Boston Herald reported in June that he'd been dishonorably discharged.

This article tagged under:

I-93BostonMassachusetts State PoliceMaura HealeyTraffic Stop
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us