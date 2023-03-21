Ex-Pats QB Cam Newton Reveals Auburn Pro Day Plans With Bold Declaration

Cam Newton makes bold statement while announcing Auburn Pro Day plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One thing that Cam Newton has never lacked is confidence.

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback went unsigned as a free agent in 2022 and appeared in just eight games the season prior after joining Carolina mid-season. But lest you think the 33-year-old QB is retired, Newton announced Monday night that he plans to throw at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday.

Newton's announcement on Twitter came with a very clear message that he still believes he can be a starting QB in the NFL.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs!" Newton says in the video. "Don't worry about it. Imma show you. I can't wait to show you."

After about 45 seconds of highlights featuring Newton throwing to receivers, he ended the video with a definitive statement:

"Ain't 32 motherf-----s better than me."

Fans who followed Newton in Carolina and New England know he's never been shy about self-promotion. Newton has plenty to promote, too: His football resume includes a Heisman Trophy at Auburn, three Pro Bowl nods, a 2015 NFL MVP award and the most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (75). He's also just two years removed from being the Patriots' full-time starter, racking up 12 rushing touchdowns in 15 starts in 2020.

Newton also struggled as a passer that season, though, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards with just eight passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He hasn't topped 3,000 yards as a passer since 2018, and if he's serious about landing a spot on an NFL roster, he'll need to prove Tuesday that he still has some of pre-2019 Cam Newton left in him.