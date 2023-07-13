Capitol Riot

Ex-police chief who spread conspiracies about Jan. 6 found guilty in Capitol attack

Alan Hostetter, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found, possessed a hatchet when he joined the mob that broke police lines

Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A former California police chief who called for the execution of Donald Trump's political enemies after the 2020 election and spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 after taking part in the Capitol attack was found guilty of four charges on Thursday.

Alan Hostetter, who was arrested in June 2021, was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering or remaining on restricted grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Hostetter, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found, possessed a hatchet when he joined the mob that broke police lines, saying he did not believe Hostetter's claim that he didn't have the hatchet on Jan. 6 because it was stolen out of his truck.

