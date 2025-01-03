Ex-hospital worker arrested after 3 premature babies suffer fractures at Virginia ICU

A former hospital worker was arrested in connection with a late 2024 incident that left three babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Virginia's Henrico Doctors’ Hospital with "unexplainable fractures," according to officials.

Henrico Police identified 26-year-old Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, of Chesterfield County, as a suspect during an investigation into the incident, per a news release published Friday.

Strotman was arrested and is facing malicious wounding and felony child abuse charges in connection with the incident, which the hospital said happened in late November, possibly December.

A spokesperson for HCA Virginia confirmed that Strotman is a former employee of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. The spokesperson did not clarify what Strotman's role was.

"In late November/December, we discovered that three babies in our Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU had unexplainable fractures, similar to an incident involving four babies in the summer of 2023," the hospital said in a statement posted on their website Dec. 24. "We initiated a thorough internal investigation, informed the families and notified the proper authorities and regulatory agencies and worked collaboratively with them on their investigations."

The hospital said that they are not accepting any more babies to their NICU out of an abundance of caution, and have also taken steps to make the unit more secure, including installing live-streaming technology and requiring all caregivers to participate in safety training programs.

HCA Virginia said in a statement they are "shocked and saddened" by Strotman's arrest, and are focused on providing care to their patients and supporting employees.

"For more than 30 years, the NICU at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU has provided necessary and life-saving care to babies in central Virginia and we remain focused on ensuring the availability of that care in our community," said Laura Petrosky, HCA Virginia's assistant vice president of strategic communications.

Police also said they are "re-examining the 2023 and 2024 cases as part of this broader investigation."

"We appreciate the families' and public's patience as we work as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible to investigate every piece of evidence in connection to these cases," Henrico Chief Eric D. English said in a statement.

