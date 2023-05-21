Explosion at Kingston Home Sends 1 Person to Hospital With Serious Injuries

A person was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon following an explosion inside a home in Kingston, Massachusetts.

The Kingston Fire Department said it responded to a residence on Nobadeer Circle along with the state fire marshal's office, local police and the state police bomb squad.

State police confirmed its bomb squad, fire investigation unit and crime scene services section were on scene following the explosion.

According to the fire department, it is believed the resident was manufacturing fireworks in the basement of the home when the explosion happened, seriously injuring them.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, state police said. There was no immediate update on their condition.

People have been asked to please avoid the area while an investigation is underway.