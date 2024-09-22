Extra police expected as students in Bridgeport, Conn. return to school Monday

Students in Bridgeport are returning to school on Monday after a string of recent threats prompted a school delay, an early dismissal and a closure last week. As they return to school, the district is taking steps to make sure everyone feels safe.

District officials said they worked with local police to investigate the threat and an arrest has been made. Authorities did not release details about the person who was arrested.

At this time, police do not believe there is a credible danger. However, there will be a strong police presence at the district's schools as students and staff return on Monday.

Counseling and support services will also be available for students and staff who may be anxious or concerned.

"We are confident that these measures will provide a safe and secure environment for our students to return to their educational activities," said Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools Dr. Carmela Levy-David in part in a statement Sunday.

This comes after threats prompted schools in Bridgeport to close on Friday.

Last week, Bridgeport schools also started class two hours later than usual and let out early on Thursday. There was also an increased police presence, no visitors were allowed in and there were no outdoor activities on Thursday.

These were some of the safety measures put in place after two separate threats within a few days.

The police department made an arrest last Wednesday night. Authorities identified the individual as a 13-year-old male student from the district.

A second threat was made by an adult. The district did not say if this was the arrest they were referring to on Sunday.

In Connecticut, there are strict penalties for making threats. Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) worked to set higher consequences, and the law passed in 2016.