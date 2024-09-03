New England

When will we see peak fall foliage across New England?

Whether you're planning a special leaf-peeping expedition or just looking forward to fall in your hometown, here's a look at when we typically see the most vibrant colors around New England

The unofficial end of summer has passed, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner.

The vibrancy of fall foliage each year is primarily influenced by temperature and moisture. A summer drought can negatively affect the display, but the conditions from late summer to early fall that lead to stunning colors are a combination of warm, sunny days followed by cool, crisp nights—provided those nights don’t dip below freezing.

So far, New England has largely avoided significant drought conditions. However, the Merrimack Valley is currently classified as "abnormally dry," which is just below moderate drought. In this area, you might notice some leaves changing color prematurely or falling off earlier than usual.

The average timing for peak foliage in Northern New England and the Green Mountains occurs in early October. Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire usually see their peak colors in mid-October, while the Boston area and most of Southern New England experience the most vibrant foliage in late October.

This article tagged under:

New England
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us