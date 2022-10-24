‘Fall' in Love with These Five Books This Season

Beach reads are back on the shelf, and you're looking for your favorite books to hunker down with as the temps drop.

One of Instagram's favorite 'bookstagrammers' Grace Chlosta, @gracesreadingnook, shares her top five must-reads for the fall season. Her picks include everything from spooky thrills to heartwarming deep-thinking reads.

Top Five Must-Read Books This Fall:

1. 'Nightcrawling' by Leila Mottley

Genre: Urban Fiction

Although the cover of this book screams Halloween with its vibrant purple and orange colors, this read is actually more heart-affirming than heart-trembling. Inspired by a true story, the novel is about a young Black woman who walks the streets of Oakland and stumbles headlong into the failure of its justice system.

2. 'The Kiss Curse' by Erin Sterling

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Chlosta says if you like a spooky read, but not so much scary, then this book is definitely for you. With a romantic element to it, this book follows a young witch who lives in a small town like Salem. She says that if you're a big fan of stories such as 'Hocus Pocus' or 'Halloweentown', this book is perfect for you. This book somehow fits into the 'light-hearted spooky' genre and is the second book in a series, however, Chlosta says you don't have to read the first one in order to love and understand this read.

3. 'The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery' by Richard Osman

Genre: Mystery

If you like' cozy-murder', this book is for you. It's the third book in the 'Thursday Murder Club Mystery' series. These books follow four elderly people who live in a retirement home and get together every Thursday to try and solve murders and mysteries in their community.

4. 'The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires' by Grady Hendrix

Genre: Thriller

For those that don't want a cozy read at all, this thriller is for you. Following a book club in the south, it centers around the gossip when a new man moves to town, and they think he's a vampire.

5. 'The Many Daughters of Afong Moy' by Jamie Ford

Genre: Historical Fiction

For those of you who don't want a spooky read, this book follows seven generations of women. This heartwarming deep read talks about generational drama and trauma as it talks about a lot of different topics and events that these women experience across their lifetimes.

For more book recommendations, follow @gracesreadingnook on Instagram.

