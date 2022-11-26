Fall River Police Looking for Man in Connection to Shooting

Fall River Police is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on November 3rd.

The shooting occurred on America Street, where a man was shot after being involved in an altercation with two other men, according to authorities.

Police say 27-year-old Nestly Lewis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives have identified suspects for the 11/3/22 shooting on America St. 1 male in custody 1 still wanted. Nestly Lewis is wanted, if seen call police do not approach. Click on the link for details.https://t.co/ww3qTM8Vyu pic.twitter.com/lcl0POtCrE — Fall River Police (@FallRiverPD) November 23, 2022

A second suspect, 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce, was placed under arrest and charged in relation to this incident, police say.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Fall River Police Dept. at (508) 676-8511 or the anonymous tip line at (508) 672-TIPS (8477).