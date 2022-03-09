Massachusetts

Fall River Police Seek Woman Reported Missing in October

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, are looking for 39-year-old Stephanie Huff, last seen by family in January of 2020 and reported missing in October of 2021; no one has spoken with her since November

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman reported missing more than four months ago.

Stephanie Huff, 39, was last seen by family in January of 2020, and her husband reported her missing on Oct. 19, 2021, police said.

According to the Fall River Police Department, Huff was last in contact with her husband on Facebook Messenger on Nov. 3, 2021, and she spoke with friends one week later on Nov. 10.

Huff is described as being about 5'5 and 190 to 210 pounds with brown eyes. She has a tattoo of flowers on her right shoulder.

Police say because of a medical condition, Huff is considered an endangered missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-676-8511.

