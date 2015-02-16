New Jersey

False Alarm Over LAX Gunman Sends Travelers Fleeing Onto Tarmac

It was unclear how reports that authorities apprehended a man attempting suicide turned into a rumor that a man had a gun

By Associated Press

tlmd_lax_los_angeles
File photo

A mistaken public announcement that a gunman was on the loose at a Los Angeles International Airport terminal sent about 20 passengers fleeing from the gate area and onto the tarmac Monday, authorities said.

The "misinformed" announcement from the public address system apparently stemmed from police activity outside Terminal 2, where officers had pursued an unarmed driver to the departures level, LAX Police Sgt. Belinda Joseph said.

Police had responded to an emergency call around 9 a.m. that a man may be trying to commit suicide off airport property. They apprehended the man, and the fire department took him to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified condition -- but "someone said that there was a man with a gun, which was not true," Joseph said.

U.S. & World

Super Tuesday Feb 28

Super Tuesday Guide for 2020 Primary

Nashville 9 hours ago

Death Toll Jumps to 22 After Tornadoes Devastate Nashville

Somehow, that rumor made it onto the public address system. It was not immediately clear who made the announcement.

About 20 passengers reached the tarmac through emergency doors near the gates, airport police Sgt. Karla Ortiz said. The travelers were "under observation the whole time" they were near planes, and officers got things under control within 15 minutes, Joseph said.

The incident comes after a gunman targeted LAX in November 2013, killing a Transportation Security Administration screening agent. Paul Ciancia faces federal charges that could bring the death penalty. The New Jersey native has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

In 2002, a limousine driver opened fire at a ticket counter, killing an airline employee and a person who was dropping off a friend.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseySergeantairline
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us