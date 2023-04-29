Family of 21-Year-Old Accused of Pentagon Leak Says They Support Him, Stand in Solidarity

The family of Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top-secret Pentagon documents, says they are "standing together in solidarity and support" with him. This statement, believed to be the family's first since Teixeira's arrest earlier this month, comes one day after a judge had the 21-year-old detained.

"His parents and large extended family are standing together in solidarity and support of Jack Teixeira through this very difficult and confusing ordeal," the statement read.

Teixeira was arrested on April 13 for reportedly sharing top-secret information about the Ukraine war -- among other international developments -- with users on the social platform Discord. He's since been charged under the Espionage Act and faces 25 years in prison, "potentially far more," according to a memo filed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Judge David Hennessy, a magistrate judge in Massachusetts, took arguments from prosecutors and Teixeira's defense, but did not rule and declined to release Teixeira on Thursday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Prosecutors allege that Teixeira published the government information back in December and raised concerns that the former cyber transport systems journeyman -- essentially an information technology specialist -- could have access to other classified documents that have not surfaced publicly.

The family statement also thanked friends and family for their support.

"We know there are more questions now than answers and are hopeful that Jack will receive the fair and just treatment to which he is entitled during this investigation," the statement said. "His health and safety are now and will be our top priority."