Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement

The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park on Tuesday night.

"The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting in her recovery," the statement began. "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and support that we have received from people in the Greater Boston area, across Massachusetts, and around the world."

"Jean has spent her entire professional life fighting for all families to have the best educational opportunities to achieve their dreams. In her words, 'We as a community can never forget that we need to stand together and continue working to empower our children through learning. We are at our best as a people when it's about we not me. I love you all and I will see you soon.'"

Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.

McGuire's family said a nonprofit fund is currently being set up to help promote the education of children in New England where people looking to support her legacy will be able to make donations. A formal announcement about the fund is expected in the coming weeks.