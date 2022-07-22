Family of Worker Killed in Government Center Garage Collapse Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of the worker who fell nine stories to his death in March while demolishing Boston's Government Center parking garage is accusing the developer and construction firm behind the demolition of endangering workers in a new lawsuit.

The estate of Peter Monsini filed the wrongful death lawsuit against The HYM Investment Group and John Moriarty & Associates Inc. on Thursday in Suffolk County Superior Court. Monsini's family is accusing HYM and Moriarty of endangering workers by allowing construction vehicles to operate on unstable flooring in the garage.

Monsini worked for JDC Demolition Co. Inc., a Moriarty subcontractor. He was operating a construction vehicle on the garage’s ninth floor on March 26 when the floor caved in, according to the court documents.

Much of the seven-page complaint takes aim at the actions of Moriarty, claiming the firm failed to conduct the appropriate pre-demolition engineering survey of the building, failed to inspect the floor’s surface regularly as required, and failed to hold adequate safety meetings with a job safety engineer, among other alleged missteps.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Moriarty executive did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for HYM declined to comment on the allegations.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal