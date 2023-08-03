Fan Expo Boston kicks off this weekend

Fan Expo Boston kicks off its 2023 three-day celebration on Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The opening event will be take place at 3:30 p.m. on August 4.

The three-day pop culture event will have celebrity guests, vendors and a ribbon cutting that will signal the opening of the show.

Some of the celebrities at the event will include:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hayden Christiansen

Robyn Wright

Morena Baccarin

Henry Winkler

William Shatner

Danny Trejo

Jason Lee

For tickets to the event and more information click here.