Fatal Double Shooting in Hartford Was Due to Dispute Over Dog: Police

A dispute between neighbors over a dog led to the shooting deaths of two people in Hartford Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the driveway of a home at 67 Franklin Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Arriving officers found three shooting victims. Two were prounounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Chase Garret and 27-year-old Christina Dang. Police believe the two lived together in an apartment at 67 Franklin Avenue, where the shooting took place.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Garret and Dang were a couple and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said they leave behind a 6-month-old child.

The third victim was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition Monday, police said. The injured woman's identity has not been released, but police said she lived at the same address as the other victims.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting. They located a vehicle that may have been driven away from the scene by the person of interest, police said. Investigators are working to track down the person of interest.

According to Police Chief Jason Thody, the shooting appears to have been a minor dispute about a dog that escalated and ended in gunfire.

Bronin said it is a troubling trend in the city.

"Very personal disputes -- minor personal disputes -- escalating with incredible speed into violence, and the presence of guns turns those disputes fatal," Bronin said.