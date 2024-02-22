One person and a dog are dead after fire in Connecticut

A woman and a dog have died after a fire in Bristol on Thursday morning, according to the deputy fire chief.

The fire was on Pequabuck Street.

Video captured by a neighbor showed heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m., the deputy fire chief said. They were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes, he said.

No additional information was immediately available.