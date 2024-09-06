One dead after house fire in Middlefield, Conn.

One person has died after a house fire in Middlefield early Friday morning.

Officials said several volunteer firefighters live in the neighborhood and they responded to the fire on Dwight Drive around 1 a.m.

Two people were inside the home. One of them got out, along with a dog, officials said, but another person was trapped.

Firefighters tried to search, but the flames and smoke pushed them back and the person was found dead on the porch.

The first selectman called this a tragedy for the small community.

A firefighter was injured and was taken to the hospital. Officials said he has been released.

State police and the Middlefield fire marshal's office are investigating the cause of the fire.