Massachusetts State Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Route 3 in Chelmsford involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 3 north prior to Exit 84.

Troopers on scene, fatal crash involving tractor trailer and pedestrian, RT 3 NB, Chelmsford, prior to Ex 84. Rotator tow on scene. Delays currently at 3 miles. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2022

Traffic is currently backed up for about three miles, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.