Fatal Shooting Overnight in Lawrence

By Marc Fortier

Authorities said they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The shooting occurred around 1:49 a.m. in the Market Street area, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was treated on scene by paramedics and then taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died.

The district attorney's office said the shooting is not believed to be random.

The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence police, state police and the district attorney's office.

No further details were immediately available.

