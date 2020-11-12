Police ID Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-395 in Griswold

A 64-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 395 in Griswold Thursday night, and officials are now asking for the public's help.

The crash on I-395 southbound, just before exit 24, was reported just after 10 p.m.

Police said a tractor-trailer hauling a car carrier went off the road and through a metal guardrail, then went down an embankment and hit a tree.

State police have identified the driver as Kevin Michael Scott, of Pepperell, Massachusetts. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews said Lifestar was requested but was then canceled because the person died.

Griswold and Plainfield fire departments were at the scene Thursday night, along with Moosup ambulance, according to crews.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are urged to call Trooper Workman #568 at 860-848-6500 ext. 5059.