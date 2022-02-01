Tyngsborough

Fatal Tyngsborough House Fire Ruled Accidental

The victim has been identified by authorities as Jessica Clements, 30

A fatal house fire in Massachusetts last week was caused by an immersion water heater that ignited combustible items nearby, investigators said.

The Jan. 27 fire in Tyngsborough has been ruled an accident, according to a statement Monday from town officials and the state fire marshal’s office, The Sun of Lowell reported.

The fire in the two-story, single family home was reported at about 9 a.m.

One resident was quickly rescued by an arriving police officer and treated at the scene, officials said. A second resident was trapped in a second-floor bedroom and had to be rescued by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The victim has been identified by authorities as Jessica Clements, 30.

