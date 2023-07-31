Father, 14-year-old son charged after teen allegedly uses dad's gun to kill girl in New Mexico

A father and his 14-year-old son were charged after the teen allegedly used his dad’s gun to kill a girl in New Mexico on Friday, according to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

The 14-year-old was hanging out with three other minors and listening to music at his father's home in Questa around 2:30 p.m., police said.

"At some point, a 14-year-old male took out a pistol and pointed it at a 13-year-old female," the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. "The male pulled the trigger, fatally wounding the female. The male then dragged the female’s body outside and returned to the residence."

Police said the pistol belonged to the teen's father, 39-year-old William Brown, who was not home at the time and returned after the shooting. When officers arrived to investigate the homicide, both Brown and his son would not come out of the home for around 30 minutes, officials said.

The teen was arrested and booked into the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington. He was charged with an open count of murder in the first degree, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of assault on a police officer. Brown was arrested and charged with "negligent making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death" and booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

