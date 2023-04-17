Father and Son Arrested for Sexual Assault of Woman in Meriden, Conn.

A father and his son were arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in their basement, according to Meriden Police.

Both 22-year-old Shamalle Upton and 39-year-old Kristopher Upton were previously taken into custody on child pornography charges.

Shamalle and Kristopher both face first-degree sexual assault and unlawful restraint charges. The Special Crimes Unit investigated a complaint made in November 2022.

Both men are being held on a $500,000 bond. They were already in prison on other charges.

The police department worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police during their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 203-630-6294.