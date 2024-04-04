North Miami Beach

Florida man arrested after 4-year-old son gets gun, shoots himself in head

Peter Rodler Tidot, 29, was arrested Wednesday on child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence charges, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A father is facing charges after his 4-year-old son was able to get a hold of his gun and shoot himself in the head at a North Miami Beach home, police said.

Peter Rodler Tidot, 29, was arrested Wednesday on child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence charges, an arrest report said.

According to the report, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 17200 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday and met with Tidot, who said his 4-year-old son shot himself.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to his head, and he was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for treatment.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A gun was found at the scene, the report said.

Tidot was interviewed by police and said he and the boy had arrived at his parents' residence and he had his firearm, a black Sig Sauer .45 handgun, in his waistband, with a round in the chamber, the report said.

Somehow, the child was able to get the gun and shot himself, the report said.

U.S. & World

Mississippi 11 mins ago

Mom turns in sons accused of shooting at Mississippi police officer: ‘I don't play no games'

Crime and Courts 51 mins ago

Federal report finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 years

"The defendant exhibited negligence and failure to protect his son and thus, caused great bodily harm to his son," the report said.

Tidot, of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us