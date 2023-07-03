Father charged with murder in death of 7-year-old NH boy found badly burned and beaten

The father of a 7-year-old boy who died after being found badly burned and beaten at an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, in January has now been charged with murder.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Murtadah Mohammad has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder in his son's death. He was already in jail on charges related to the abuse of the child.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 17, Mohammad "caused the death of J.R., a person under 13 years of age, recklessly under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries."

Authorities have not released the child's name, but the boy's mother has previously identified him to NBC10 Boston as Jaevion Riley.

The attorney general's office and Manchester police had previously announced only that they were considering Jaevion's death "suspicious."

Emergency crews responding to a report of a minor in distress at an apartment in Manchester on Jan. 17 said they found Jaevion unconscious and suffering from severe burns. He was taken to a local hospital and transferred to a hospital in Boston, where he later died.

Mohammad was arrested immediately after the incident and charged with various offenses arising from the alleged abuse of his son, including one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Those charges are now expected to be dropped, with the prosecution being transferred fully to the attorney general's office to pursue the murder charge and any additional charges that might be brought.

According to court documents, Mohammad told first responders he had been in the shower when his son was hurt and did not see what happened. However, first responders noted there was no evidence to suggest that someone had just taken a shower, and there were other inconsistencies in his statement. He would later tell police, according to an affidavit for arrest filed in court, that he had used force and hot water as forms of discipline.

A mother says the man charged in the horrific assault that left her son in a coma is the boy's biological father.

The child's mother, Rainah Riley, told NBC10 Boston in January that her son was in a coma before he died and that the hospital described his injuries as "torture, mutilation and brutalization." She said Jaevion suffered skull and rib fractures, bleeding in the brain, lung injuries, severe burns and more.

"It is absolutely gruesome, it is horrific, and it is sickening to look at. It makes me physically ill looking at my own son because of what this man did to him," she said at the time.

Riley said Mohammad had gotten joint custody of Jaevion a few months before the incident. She said she tried reporting signs of abuse, like bruising, to the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, but nothing was done.

"I called for wellness checks on him when he was with him, for the bruising, and nobody did anything," Riley said. "The system has failed not only my child, but so many children. And something needs to be done, because this isn't OK. It's not. Like, when is enough enough?"

Asked about Riley's account, a DCYF representative said the agency is required to protect the children and family's confidentiality under both state and federal law.