Father of Missing 7-Year-Old NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Facing Gun Charges

The father of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is facing a series of gun charges related to a theft dating back to 2019, authorities announced Monday.

Adam Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, has been arrested for eight charges related to a firearms theft in September or October of 2019, the attorney general's office said.

Prosecutors allege that between Sept. 29, and Oct. 3, 2019, Montgomery stole a rifle and shotgun from another person. He is facing two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of being an armed career criminal.

Authorities said there is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery had already been indicted on a charge of second degree assault for allegedly knowingly causing bodily injury to Harmony by striking her in the face. He was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant charging him with felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to his daughter.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. He is scheduled to return to court in that case on June 28.

Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since sometime in late 2019, shortly after a court awarded custody to her dad, Adam Montgomery.

Police continue to investigate Harmony’s disappearance, which they believe occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019. But they did not learn she was missing until two years later. She was last seen in Manchester.

In September, someone known to be a “close contact” of Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, contacted the division and “raised concerns” that Sorey hadn’t seen her daughter since 2019 and hadn’t been able to contact Adam Montgomery, the review said. The division confirmed that Harmony had never been registered for school in the public school system.

The division attempted to find the Montgomery family and speak with Sorey, who later told police she hadn’t seen her daughter since a Facetime call around Easter 2019.

Over the weekend, Crystal Sorey helped organize a search in Manchester. Dozens of volunteers gathered early Saturday morning to search a wooded area off of Second Street, an area known to Harmony's father.

“Not knowing is really the hardest part of all of this," Sorey said, "so we just really want to find anything at this point.”

Anyone with information about Harmony's disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060. The reward for information that helps lead to Harmony being found has increased to $150,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.