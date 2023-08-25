Capitol Riot

FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter they say assaulted officers with a speaker, a shoe and a lamp

Curtis Logan Tate was first interviewed by the FBI just days after the attack, but insisted he disapproved of "destroying s---, breaking s---"

Curtis Logan Tate throwing a floor lamp at police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI affidavit.
Department of Justice

The FBI has arrested a Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police officers using a variety of items including a metal baton, a floor lamp and a shoe, according to court records.

Curtis Logan Tate, known to online "Sedition Hunters" as #ShinyCircleTattoo because of a distinct tattoo on his hand, was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday. He faces several charges, including a felony charge of assaulting federal officers while using a deadly or dangerous weapon and a felony count of assaulting law enforcement during a civil disorder. The other items he allegedly used in the attack were a speaker box and a broken table leg.

An affidavit details an interview FBI special agents conducted with Tate at his residence just days after the riot, on Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI said Tate insisted he had not committed any acts of violence, saying he did not agree with "destroying s---, breaking s---, [or] destroying our historic house."

More: Capitol riot

Capitol Riot Aug 23

Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect nicknamed ‘Shield Grampy' arrested by FBI

Capitol Riot Aug 18

Florida Proud Boy on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing in Jan. 6 case

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In spite of his claims to the FBI, images of Tate were added to the FBI's Capitol Violence webpage, which the bureau has used to ask members of the public to identify individuals who assaulted police officers.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us