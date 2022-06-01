Boston

FBI Director Says Agency Thwarted Cyberattack on Boston Children's Hospital

Christopher Wray, speaking at Boston College, said the FBI acted on a tip from an "intelligence partner" and was able to stop the attack

By Marc Fortier

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a gathering of cybersecurity professionals Wednesday that his agency thwarted an Iranian-sponsored cyberattack targeting Boston Children's Hospital last year.

Wray, speaking at Boston College, said the FBI acted on a tip from an "intelligence partner" last August and was able to stop the attack. It wasn't the first time the hospital has been targeted by attempted in this way, he said, as it faced cyberattacks from others in 2014 and 2019 as well.

Wray was in Boston to deliver the keynote address at the sixth annual Boston Conference on Cyber Security. The day-long conference is the result of a partnership between the FBI and the Masters in Cybersecurity Policy and Governance Program at Boston College's Woods College of Advancing Studies.

This article tagged under:

BostonIrancybersecurityFBIBoston Children’s Hospital
