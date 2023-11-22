FBI investigating ‘vehicle explosion' at Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge border crossing

The FBI is investigating an explosion Wednesday at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. A vehicle crashed into the checkpoint structure at the Rainbow Bridge at a very high-rate of speed, four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News.

In a brief statement, the FBI said a "vehicle explosion" occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

"As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," the FBI said.

According to senior law enforcement sources, the vehicle hit the structure, caught on fire, and exploded.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There were two occupants of the vehicle that crashed at the CBP facility at the Rainbow Bridge and both are deceased, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. An initial search did not find a secondary explosive or device.

Four border crossings in Western New York are currently closed, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Those crossings include the Rainbow Bridge, Peace Bridge are closed, the Lewiston-Queenston, and the Whirlpool Bridge. NYSDOT said remaining international crossings are "on heightened alert" but are open.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was briefed on the situation.

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York," Hochul said in a statement. She added she is traveling to Buffalo to get an update and meet with law enforcement.

The Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security are monitoring the situation and "may adjust security postures as (or when) necessary." The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports are fully operational but it will be increasing security systemwide and travelers can expect additional screenings.

New York City Mayor Adams said the NYPD is monitoring the incident at the Rainbow Bridge.

"The NYPD and our partners have already enhanced security, and the city is on heightened alert due to the upcoming holiday, so the public will see increased security at locations across New York City, including entry and egress points into and out of the city," Adams said in a statement.

President Biden has been briefed on the situation at the Rainbow Bridge and is monitoring developments, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the crash at the border "a very serious situation."

Authorities are trying to determine whether or not the incident was intentional.

No additional information was immediately available.