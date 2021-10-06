Randolph

FBI Investigators Excavating Backyard in Randolph

Aerial footage showed a backhoe digging a large hole in the backyard of a residential area on Mitchell Street on Wednesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

An excavator digging as part of an FBI investigation in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

The FBI is excavating a backyard in Randolph, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Aerial footage showed a backhoe digging a large hole in the backyard of a residential area on Mitchell Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Randolph police said they are on scene with the FBI's Evidence Response Team "in connection with an ongoing investigation." They said they are searching for "specific evidence" and there is no threat to public safety.

No further details are being released at this point due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

