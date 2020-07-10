Methuen

FBI Says Remains Found in Methuen Were Those of Missing NH Man

Zakhia Charabati, 52, was reported missing by his family four months ago

By Marc Fortier

The FBI said it has positively identified the human remains found Thursday in Massachusetts as a missing New Hampshire man.

The remains were recovered around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the back of a property located at 145 Milk St. in Methuen. FBI, state police and local police began searching the area Wednesday morning.

The FBI said Friday that the remains have been identified as those of Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester, New Hampshire. He was reported missing by his family on March 14.

Charabati's family has been notified, the FBI said.

"For almost four months, the family of Zakhia Charabati have been patiently awaiting news of his whereabouts. Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure," said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

He said the investigation into those responsible for Charabati's death is ongoing.

