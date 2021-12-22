FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID Pill for Emergency Use

The Food and Drug Administration has issues an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

Pfizer submitted data last week from its 2,250-person study that confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.

Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection.

"Today's authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic," said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.