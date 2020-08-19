recall alert

FDA Says Onions in HelloFresh Meal Deliveries Recalled for Salmonella

At least 869 cases of salmonella infection in 47 states have been linked to Thomson International onions

Onions and shallots lie on display at the 2018 International Green Week agricultural trade fair on January 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

HelloFresh is recalling onions in its meal kits due to possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration reported Wednesday. The popular food kit delivery service urged customers to discard all onions received from May 8 through July 31, NBC News reports.

The warning comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 869 cases of salmonella infection in 47 states linked to Thomson International onions. There have been 116 people, ranging in ages from 1 year to 102, hospitalized since the illnesses were first reported in June, the CDC said Wednesday. No deaths have been reported.

Four new states were added to the latest CDC case count: Arkansas, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Texas.

U.S. & World

DNC 2020 17 hours ago

DNC Night 2 Top Moments: Roll Call Across America, Jill Biden, Colin Powell

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fla. Tops 10K COVID Deaths; CDC to Monitor Sewage for Outbreaks

In the HelloFresh voluntary recall notice, the company said that thoroughly cooking the product to 165 F, as instructed by the recipe, would kill the salmonella bacteria.

The recalled Thomson onions include red, white, yellow and sweet yellow varieties. People who got sick from the salmonella infection reported eating foods made with the onions, such as cheese dips, spreads, salsas and chicken salads.

The products were sold at multiple grocery store chains across the country, including Food Lion, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Publix, Ralph’s and Walmart. Many of the illnesses have been on the West Coast.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

recall alertFDArecallSalmonella
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us