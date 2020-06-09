Malden

Federal Agents Seize Massive Cache of Fireworks From Malden Home

ATF agents said they executed a federal search warrant at the location

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC10 Boston

Authorities seized a large cache of fireworks from a Malden, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday morning.

Federal and local authorities were seen carrying the fireworks out of a home at 101 Judson St.

Exclusive Photos: Malden Fireworks Bust

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 9 hours ago

Live Updates: NY Officer Suspended for Racist Photo of Obama; San Diego Increases Police Budget After Calls for Cuts

George Floyd 3 hours ago

George Floyd, Whose Death Energized a Movement, To Be Buried

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, agents executed a federal search warrant at the location. A joint investigation was underway also involving Malden Police.

More than a dozen ATF agents were on scene, along with local police. Three SUVs full of fireworks were seen being removed from the home, all in huge boxes.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MaldenfireworksATF
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us