FedEx Issues Warning About Text Message and Email Scam

FedEx is warning customers about a scam involving fake text messages and emails, saying people should not click on the link to set "delivery preferences"

The company tweeted a statement Wednesday saying it does not send "unsolicited texts or emails requesting money, package or personal information."

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.



Here are more tips to protect your safety:



The messages include a fake "tracking code" with a link to set "delivery preferences" that sends people to a phony Amazon satisfaction survey that asks for a credit card number to claim a free gift, according to HowToGeek.com.

Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts, also warned against the scam on Twitter, telling people not to click on the link and instead go to the FedEx website and search the tracking number if there's any question about it.

Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts, also warned against the scam on Twitter, telling people not to click on the link and instead go to the FedEx website and search the tracking number if there's any question about it.

One Twitter user posted the fake text message he had received twice, urging people to not click on the link.

Dude this the second time I get this scam text telling me about my @FedEx package that I never ordered.





The fraud page on FedEx's website also has six tips that help in recognizing online scams, such as unexpected requests for money and personal or financial information.

