Russia

Feds Charge Former Green Beret With Espionage With Russia

The espionage took place from 1996 to 2011, prosecutors say. During some of that time, the suspect served in Army Special Forces

Moscow file photo
Kyodo/AP

Federal prosecutors have charged a former Army Green Beret living in northern Virginia with espionage activity with Russia dating back as far as 1996.

Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins, 45, of Gainesville, periodically met Russian intelligence and in 1997 was even assigned a code name by Russian intelligence agents after signing a statement saying that he wanted to serve Russia, according to prosecutors.

“When service members collude to provide classified information to our foreign adversaries, they betray the oaths they swore to their country and their fellow service members," said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia., whose office is prosecuting the case. "As this indictment reflects, we will be steadfast and dogged in holding such individuals accountable.”

U.S. & World

Senate 12 hours ago

DeJoy ‘Highly Confident' Ballots Will Be Delivered on Time, But Details No Plan

Extreme Weather 8 hours ago

2 Storms Pose Possible Double Threat to US Gulf Coast

Prosecutors said Debbins was arrested Friday. Online court records remained sealed, so it was unclear whether Debbins has an attorney.

The espionage took place from 1996 to 2011, prosecutors say. During some of that time, Debbins served in Army Special Forces.

The case against Debbins is the second Justice Department prosecution announced this week accusing a government or military official of transmitting U.S. secrets to a foreign country. The other case, in Hawaii, charged a former CIA officer with spying for China.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us