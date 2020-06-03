Federal prosecutors have charged a Massachusetts teen with civil disorder and possession of Molotov cocktails during a George Floyd protest in Worcester earlier this week.

Prosecutors said Vincent Eovacious, 18, of Worcester, told officers he was "with the anarchist group" and was "waiting for an opportunity." The incident occurred as crowds clashed with police following Monday's protest in Worcester.

He was arrested Wednesday after being released on bail following state charges, including possession of an incendiary device.

Eovacious faces one charge of civil disorder for attempting to interfere with law enforcement officers responding to the violent demonstration, and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester on Thursday.

It was not immediately known if Eovacious has a lawyer.

"The right to protest is not the right to hurt police officers and destroy property," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said. "According to the complaint, this self-proclaimed anarchist built Molotov cocktails -- homemade firebombs -- to use during a demonstration honoring George Floyd."

Eovacious allegedly was in possession of "several" Molotov cocktails and appeared intent on using them against police.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI in Boston, said the danger Eovacious posed was "very real," and called his actions "utterly reprehensible."

According to court documents, a police officer stationed at Monday's protest in Worcester noticed a man dressed in a trench coat standing on top of a building at 848 Main St. The man, later identified as Eovacious, allegedly yelled for the crowd below to kill the police and paced back and forth on the rooftop.

The officer said he then saw Eovacious remove a bottle from his bag that appeared to be filled with liquid and attempt to insert a rag into the bottle while holding what appeared to be a lighter.

Minutes later, officers saw Eovacious walking in the area of May and Main streets and stopped him. Inside his bag, they found three clear glass bottles with a slightly yellow liquid that smelled like gasoline, five rags and two lighters.

He told police that the liquid in the bottles was gasoline.

If convicted, Eovacious could face up to five years on the civil disorder charge and up to 10 years on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.