Feds Raid Office of Former Celebrity Psychiatrist Keith Ablow

The office of a former celebrity psychiatrist in Newburyport, Massachusetts was raided by federal agents, Thursday.

Drug Enforcement Administration officers executed a search warrant at the office of Keith Ablow, a prominent former psychiatrist whose license was suspended following allegations he sexually exploited patients.

DEA Special Agent Timothy Desmond said the search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation but did not elaborate further.

Ablow, a nationally known author, last year settled several malpractice lawsuits that alleged that he engaged in sexual relationships with patients, inappropriately prescribed drugs, and committed "boundary violations” between 2011 and 2018.