Feline Feast: Cat Found at JFK Gets Holiday Meal After Jumping in Checked Bag

By NBC New York Staff

Smells, the family cat found in a checked bag at JFK Airport, gets a Thanksgiving feast in Brooklyn.
Air travel around the holidays can be stressful, just ask Smells.

The Brooklyn cat caught attention last week after trying to hitch a ride down to Orlando, but was stopped when TSA officers discovered the orange feline poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase.

As the checked bag went through the X-ray unit Nov. 16, the feline stowaway's attempt to reach the "Happiest Place on Earth" came to an early end.

“On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag,” a TSA spokesperson tweeted Tuesday.

Transportation officials tracked down the traveler, who told them the cat belonged to someone he lived with.

Fortunately, the cat was not hurt, and made it safely home.

"Apparently Smells was planning to chase a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld," the spokesperson said in a follow-up tweet.

The social media post included a picture of Smells eyeing a Thanksgiving feast back at his Brooklyn home.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

