Alex Bozarjian

Female TV Reporter Seeks Criminal Charges Against Man Who Slapped Her Backside on Camera

"What is comes down to is that he helped himself to a part of my body," the reporter said.

A TV news reporter who was covering a road race in Georgia when she was slapped on the backside by a runner is seeking criminal charges against the man she said "violated" her.

Alex Bozarjian filed a sexual battery report with the Savannah Police Department on Monday, saying she wanted the department to pursue charges against Callaway. The department told NBC News on Wednesday that a detective has been assigned and thmatter is under investigation.

Bozarjian was live on air Saturday covering the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run for NBC affiliate WSAV when a few runners sneak into her shot, distracting her by waving behind her, but never touching her.

Then, a male runner suddenly slaps her on the buttocks. Bozarjian pauses in shock before completing her sentence as the man runs on.

