Fenway Park Vaccine Clinic Closing Saturday Due to Winter Storm

The Fenway Park vaccine and booster clinic will be closed Saturday due to the winter storm headed toward New England, the Boston Red Sox and Cataldo Ambulance Service announced.

Heavy snow is being predicted for Boston and the Fenway neighborhood.

Operating hours for Sunday's clinic will also be delayed, with plans to open from noon to 6 p.m.

Guests with appointments scheduled for Saturday will be notified directly and are invited to come for their appointments on Sunday.

The Fenway Park clinic is open to the public for both scheduled appointments and walk-ins for boosters, first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, pediatric doses of Pfizer and first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It normally operates from Wednesday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Thursdays when it runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fenway site is just one of several vaccine and testing sites across New England being shuttered on Saturday due to the approaching storm.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire also announced Friday that its six state-run COVID-19 testing and 10 vaccination sites will be closed due to Saturday's blizzard. All of the sites are expected to resume normal operations on Sunday.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is also closing its state-run testing and vaccination sites on Saturday, including the vaccination sites at Sockanosset Cross Road and the Rhode Island Convention Center and all testing sites scheduled through portal.ri.gov.

Additionally, the testing site at CCRI Warwick that normally operates 24 hours a day will close at 6 p.m. Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with vaccination appointments at Sockanosset Cross Road and the Rhode Island Convention Center will be notified directly by email that their appointments have been canceled. To reschedule, they can visit C19VaccineRI.org.

People with testing appointments at state-run sites will be notified by email or text message that their appointments have been canceled and can reschedule at portal.ri.gov.