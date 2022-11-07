Fenway Sports Group, Which Owns Red Sox, Puts Liverpool Up for Sale

John Henry's Fenway Sports Group puts Liverpool up for sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The parent company of the Boston Red Sox made a notable business move Monday morning.

Fenway Sports Group, which is led by Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, has put Liverpool F.C. up for sale.

FSG said in a statement that it remains "fully committed to the success of Liverpool" but also left the door open for new shareholders purchasing stake in the team.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool," the group told The Athletic's David Ornstein. "FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

While it's unclear how much of a stake FSG would sell -- and whether a deal even gets done -- FSG has at least started the process, hiring Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist in a potential sale and putting together a "full sales presentation" for "interested parties."

Henry and Werner's group has owned Liverpool since 2010 and found a good deal of success, including a Premier League championship in 2020 that was the club's first title in 30 years. Henry has been the principal owner of the Red Sox since 2002, helping Boston win four World Series titles in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018.

Fenway Sports Group also recently purchased the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and has a 50 percent stake in NASCAR's Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Whether an FSG sale of Liverpool would lead to more resources devoted to the Red Sox remains to be seen, but FSG's baseball venture could use a jolt: The Red Sox finished last in the American League East in 2022 for the second time in three years.