Fenway Swing golf experience opens on Wednesday

The immersive golf experience “Fenway Swing” is returning for five days in November, the Red Sox announced on Wednesday.

Fenway will be the first stop in the Stadium Swing Golf Experience where players will have the chance to hit golf balls at targets at various distances.

You will be able to tee off from Fenway Park's bleachers at the targets throughout the field.

Prices start at $85 per person for a group of 6 people. VIP packages include a $25 food and beverage credit and a gift bag.

