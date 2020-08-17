Fiery Crash Closes Part of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

The southbound side of Route 15, or the Berlin Turnpike, is closed in Wethersfield after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and police said injuries are reported and the road will be closed for awhile.
Both sides of the Berlin Turnpike were closed after the crash, which happened near Dunkin Donuts, power is out in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.
State police Tweeted around 11:45 a.m. that the northbound side of the road has reopened, but to expect significant delays in the area all day.
Exit 85 is closed.
Crews have extinguished the fire and smoke billowing from the scene was so thick that it was showing up on radar.
CT Travel Smart says Route 15 North and South are closed by Arrow Road because of crash involving tractor-trailers.
Evacuations were initially ordered, businesses in the area have been advised of the situation and people staying at a nearby motel are sheltered in place, according to police.
The fire department also reported a second fire in the area of Olsen Road.
No additional information was immediately available.