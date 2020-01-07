Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes I-91 South in Windsor

Serious injuries are reported after a fiery crash involving multiple tractor-trailers that has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Windsor on Tuesday morning.

Two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash near exit 39 before they caught on fire shortly before 1 a.m., state police said.

Video from the scene shows flames shooting out of the back of one tractor-trailer with thick gray smoke.

“We were in the house watching the tv and myself on the computer and we heard a loud bang and it was so loud. It sounded like a bomb going off so we both go up immediately and my wife looks out the window and she saw the fire. I mean it was a raging fire with two trucks,” said John Bosch, of Windsor.

The southbound side of Interstate 91 between exits 40 and 38A is closed, state Department of Transportation officials added. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 40, down Kennedy Road and then back on at the exits 39 and 41 on ramp.

Anyone traveling in or around the area is urged to use alternate routes.

State police said serious injuries are reported. Authorities have not released details about the injuries.