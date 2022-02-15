Fight Between American Airline Employees at Logan Airport Leads to Stabbing

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after two airline employees were involved in a fight at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday.

A state police spokesman said the fight resulted in one of the people being stabbed with a Leatherman brand multi-purpose tool.

State police said troopers assigned to the airport responded to a report of an assault on the ramp side of Terminal B around 1:30 a.m. They said two male American Airlines employees had a physical altercation that resulted in one of them stabbing the other with a Leatherman tool.

The victim, a 38-year-old Lynn man, was alert and conscious and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, Kenric Smith, 34, of Leominster, was located on the second level of Terminal B and arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The Leatherman tool was found on him.

State police said their investigation suggests that the stabbing was solely the result of the dispute between the two men and that the safety of the public and other employees was not threatened.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court. No information on bail was released.